Barcelona Vs. Athletic Bilbao Live Stream: Watch Copa Del Rey Online

FC Barcelona must overcome a deficit if it is to advance in the Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup).

Barcelona will host Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday in the second leg of its Copa del Rey round of 16 series. Athletic Bilbao enters the game with a 2-1 aggregate lead thanks to last week’s victory.

Barcelona’s leading players skipped Monday’s FIFA Awards gala in an apparent effort to better prepare for the game against Athletic Bilbao. The decision drew plenty of criticism, and Barcelona must respond with a win in order to silence the club’s growing list of doubters and critics.

Here’s how to watch Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao online.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 3:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/MNcompsJR