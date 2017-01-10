Barrett-Jackson Preview: Rare Chevys Fill 2017 Scottsdale Auction Docket

Share this:

Chevrolet enthusiasts, rejoice — Barrett-Jackson has loaded its 46th annual Scottsdale auction docket with hundreds of Chevys, including some very significant pieces of American automotive history.

Leading the pack of Chevys is a 1960 Chevrolet Engineering Research Vehicle (CERV), a functional mid-engine, open-wheel, single-seat prototype racing car.

The CERV 1 is an experimental landmark for GM, developed by “Father of the Corvette” Zora Arkus-Duntov. This piece of history has already garnered a ton of attention, and I’m certain this will be a marque lot to keep an eye on.

As far as drivable Chevys go, a pair of extremely rare Corvettes, a 1962 Corvette Heavy-Duty Brake “Fuelie” and a 1963 Corvette Split-Window “Fuelie” are in pristine show condition and will be worth every penny eventually paid for them.

The 1962 Corvette is one of only 246 made in 1962 and has less than 27,000 miles on it. Meanwhile, the 1963 Corvette was restyled by Naber’s of Houston, totaling $138,000.

A very rare 1969 Chevrolet L88 Corvette in LeMans Blue will also be crossing the block at Barrett-Jackson. Equipped with its original engine, transmission and rear assembly, and after going through a rotisseries restoration, this Corvette is an award winner and will certainly garner some attention by bidders.

Two Chevrolets are VIN 001’s: a 2007 Corvette Z06 and a 2010 Camaro 2SS/Trans Am. Other notable Chevys include a 1969 Camaro COPO, a 1968 Chevelle “Barn Find” and a 1974 Corvette 454/270.

All photos courtesy of Barrett-Jackson