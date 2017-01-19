Bart Scott Turns Mike Tomlin ‘A–Holes’ Statement Into Patriots-Duke Comparison

Share this:

If you aren’t a New England or North Carolina sports fan, it seems there are two things just about everyone else can agree on — their hatred for the Patriots and Duke men’s basketball.

Just ask Bart Scott.

The former Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets linebacker is no stranger to riling up Patriots fans with controversial comments about their favorite NFL team, and he was back at it Wednesday in an interview with CBS Sports Radio’s Damon Amendolara.

When asked about Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s profane comments about the Pats that were captured on wide receiver Antonio Brown’s Facebook Live video, Scott compared New England to the Blue Devils, among other things.

“That speaks to what (Tomlin) thinks about them,” Scott told Amendolara, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “I don’t think that is about anybody, no. He looks at the Patriots like pretty much the rest of the league looks at them like Duke. You kind of hate Duke.

“Everybody hates Duke because they think they are some arrogant you-know-what’s and they have this bravado. … That is how they come off to the majority of the league as smug, arrogant and they can have a sense of quiet, but they try to be humble and you know they are not.”

And the comparisons didn’t stop there.

“They do (respect them), but they hate them,” Scott added to Amendolara, via WEEI.com. “It’s like fighting a dork, somebody that you hate. I am serious. I am not even trying to be funny. People are like, ‘I hate Christian Laettner.’ Yeah, he was great and talented, but he got under your skin because there was a sense of arrogance.

“Look at when the Ravens played them and they came out with, ‘Well, you guys need to know the rules. We’re smarter than everybody.’ It’s like that whole type of arrogance thing that makes you want to punch them in the face.”

We can’t wait (yes, that very much was intentional) to hear what Scott says next.

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images