Baseball Hall Of Fame Announcement Live Stream: Watch 2017 Class Reveal Online

Is this the year for alleged steroid users Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens? Will Tim Raines finally make the cut in his last year on the ballot?

Those questions and more will be answered Wednesday afternoon, when the Baseball Hall of Fame announces its Class of 2017.

The 2017 ballot consists of 34 players, and a candidate must receive at least 75 percent of votes from eligible members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America to make the Hall.

MLB Network’s coverage begins Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET, with the announcement scheduled for 6 p.m. Here’s how you can watch online.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. ET

Live Stream: MLB.com

