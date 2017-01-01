Bears Vs. Vikings Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online

Share this:

The last time the Minnesota Vikings faced the Chicago Bears, they still had high hopes of making the playoffs. The Bears beat Minnesota 20-10 in that Week 8 matchup, and the Vikings’ downward spiral continued as they were eliminated from playoff contention following their Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The Vikings look to finish their once promising campaign on a high note Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium when they host the 3-12 Bears to end the 2016 regular season.

Here’s how you can watch Bears vs. Vikings online.

When: Sunday, Jan. 1, at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images