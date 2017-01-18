Ben Roethliberger Learned Early On Patriots Are ‘Gold Standard’ Of NFL

Share this:

It’s been 12 years since the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers squared off in the NFL playoffs, but Ben Roethlisberger still remembers that game well.

They are not fond memories.

The Patriots ended Roethlisberger’s rookie season by throttling the Steelers in the 2004 AFC Championship Game, leaping out to a three-touchdown lead in the first half en route to a 41-27 victory. It was the first loss of the up-and-coming quarterback’s NFL career, which began with wins in each of his first 14 starts.

New England went on to win its third Super Bowl in four years two weeks later.

With the Patriots and Steelers set to meet in another AFC title game this Sunday, Roethlisberger reflected Wednesday on what he learned from his first taste of postseason disappointment.

“Just how good (the Patriots) are,” Roethlisberger, who threw three interceptions in the game, said in a conference call with New England reporters. “How better prepared they were than me, better of a football team, better prepared to play that AFC Championship Game. They got the better of me.

“That’s why I respect them. I respect that organization, their preparation, their coach, their players. That’s why this is an awesome honor to be able to go up to their place and play the AFC Championship Game.”

The Steelers have enjoyed great success during Roethlisberger’s career in Pittsburgh, winning two Super Bowls, reaching another and never finishing with a sub-.500 record. But even Big Ben admits the Patriots are the franchise every other team strives to emulate.

“They’re the gold standard,” Roethlisberger said. “They’re the best. They’re awesome. I think a lot of teams try and look at their blueprint and their recipe for success and try to do what they do because they’ve been so successful.”

Roethlisberger has been especially complimentary over the years of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who is seeking his fifth Super Bowl ring. Brady returned the favor Wednesday, praising Roethlisberger’s toughness and longevity ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

“Ben is an incredible player, and he’s been that way since 2004 when he came into the league,” Brady said. “I’ve always loved the way he plays — very tough, hard-nosed. He’s great for the city of Pittsburgh — a very tough, hard-nosed city. I have a lot of friends from there. He’s just been a great player.

“I think the respect is very mutual. To play at his level for as long as he has and with his style of play has been remarkable.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images