Ben Roethlisberger Injury: Steelers QB Hurts Ankle, Will Play Vs. Chiefs

It takes a lot for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to miss a regular-season game. With that in mind, it’s going to take much more than an ankle injury for him to miss a playoff game.
Big Ben roughed up his ankle in Pittsburgh’s 30-12 AFC Wild Card round win over the Miami Dolphins at Heinz Field on Sunday, but it won’t keep him from playing in next week’s AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Roethlisberger completed 13 of 18 pass attempts for 197 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions versus the Dolphins. He didn’t have to be lights out with how well Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell played.
Big Ben shredded the Chiefs defense on Oct. 2 for 300 passing yards and five touchdowns. The Steelers are hoping his ankle is good enough to replicate that performance next week.
Landry Jones is the Steelers’ backup quarterback.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
