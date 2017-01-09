Ben Roethlisberger Injury: Steelers QB Hurts Ankle, Will Play Vs. Chiefs

Share this:

It takes a lot for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to miss a regular-season game. With that in mind, it’s going to take much more than an ankle injury for him to miss a playoff game.

Big Ben roughed up his ankle in Pittsburgh’s 30-12 AFC Wild Card round win over the Miami Dolphins at Heinz Field on Sunday, but it won’t keep him from playing in next week’s AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Roethlisberger says he hurt his ankle on his last play before the kneel down, will play the Chiefs — Jacob Klinger (@Jacob_Klinger_) January 8, 2017

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, in a walking boot, hurt his ankle: "You’re always worried about being hurt. I’ll be out there next week" — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2017

Roethlisberger completed 13 of 18 pass attempts for 197 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions versus the Dolphins. He didn’t have to be lights out with how well Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell played.

Big Ben shredded the Chiefs defense on Oct. 2 for 300 passing yards and five touchdowns. The Steelers are hoping his ankle is good enough to replicate that performance next week.

Landry Jones is the Steelers’ backup quarterback.

