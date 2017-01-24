Bengals’ Andy Dalton Will Replace Tom Brady On AFC Pro Bowl Roster

Share this:

The AFC needs a new quarterback for its Pro Bowl roster because New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be busy preparing for Super Bowl LI.

And it found one in the form of Cinicinatti Bengals signal-caller Andy Dalton.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bengals’ quarterback will make his third Pro Bowl appearance this Sunday as a replacement for the Patriots’ star QB.

Dalton also went to the Pro Bowl in 2011 and 2014. He threw for 4,206 yards this season, which was the fourth-best mark in the AFC, and the second-most in Bengals history, trailing his own record of 4,923 in 2013.

The Bengals field general also threw for 18 touchdowns this year, which was tied for 10th in the AFC. Brady threw 10 more touchdown passes despite playing in four fewer games.

This was the eighth straight Pro Bowl that Brady has been named to and the 12th of his career.

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, Jan. 29, at 8 p.m. ET.

