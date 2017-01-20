Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blackhawks Lineups

The Boston Bruins’ offense will get a boost Friday for their tough home game against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Winger Matt Beleskey is expected to play for the first time since suffering a knee injury Dec. 3. Based on Friday’s morning skate, it appears he’ll join Dominic Moore and Austin Czarnik on the fourth line.
That’s good news for Boston, which is coming off back-to-back tough loses, including Wednesday’s 6-5 shootout defeat at the hands of the Detroit Red Wings. As a result, the B’s are tied with the Senators for second place in the Atlantic Division with 52 points entering Friday’s games, but Boston has played five more games than Ottawa.
The Blackhawks, meanwhile, appear poised for another run at the Stanley Cup as the No. 2 team in the Central Division with 61 points. They will look a little bit different Friday, though, as they’ll go with Scott Darling in net and give Corey Crawford the night off.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (23-19-6)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Frank Vatrano
Tim Schaller–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Ryan Spooner–Riley Nash–David Backes
Matt Beleskey–Dominic Moore–Austin Czarnik
Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
Joe Morrow–John-Michael Liles
Tuukka Rask
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (28-14-5)
Ryan Hartman–Jonathan Toews–Richard Panik
Artemi Panarin–Artem Anisimov–Patrick Kane
Vince Hinostroza–Tanner Kero–Marian Hossa
Dennis Rasmussen–Nick Schmaltz–Jordin Tootoo
Duncan Keith–Niklas Hjalmarsson
Michal Kempny–Brent Seabrook
Trevor van Riemsdyk–Michal Rozsival
Scott Darling
Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images
