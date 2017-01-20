Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blackhawks Lineups

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins’ offense will get a boost Friday for their tough home game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Winger Matt Beleskey is expected to play for the first time since suffering a knee injury Dec. 3. Based on Friday’s morning skate, it appears he’ll join Dominic Moore and Austin Czarnik on the fourth line.

That’s good news for Boston, which is coming off back-to-back tough loses, including Wednesday’s 6-5 shootout defeat at the hands of the Detroit Red Wings. As a result, the B’s are tied with the Senators for second place in the Atlantic Division with 52 points entering Friday’s games, but Boston has played five more games than Ottawa.

The Blackhawks, meanwhile, appear poised for another run at the Stanley Cup as the No. 2 team in the Central Division with 61 points. They will look a little bit different Friday, though, as they’ll go with Scott Darling in net and give Corey Crawford the night off.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (23-19-6)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Frank Vatrano

Tim Schaller–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Ryan Spooner–Riley Nash–David Backes

Matt Beleskey–Dominic Moore–Austin Czarnik

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Joe Morrow–John-Michael Liles

Tuukka Rask

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (28-14-5)

Ryan Hartman–Jonathan Toews–Richard Panik

Artemi Panarin–Artem Anisimov–Patrick Kane

Vince Hinostroza–Tanner Kero–Marian Hossa

Dennis Rasmussen–Nick Schmaltz–Jordin Tootoo

Duncan Keith–Niklas Hjalmarsson

Michal Kempny–Brent Seabrook

Trevor van Riemsdyk–Michal Rozsival

Scott Darling

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images