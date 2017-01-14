Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flyers Lineups

Share this:

Home hasn’t been where the heart is for the Boston Bruins this season, but that could change Saturday afternoon.

The Bruins are back at TD Garden for matinee matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers, who have lost nine of their last 12 games. Boston can improve to .500 in its own barn with a win, as the club enters with a 9-10-0 home record.

The Garden should be a welcome sight for the Bruins after their four-game road trip, which saw the B’s earn at least a point in all but one of those contests. Boston also should have a welcome sight between the pipes, as goaltender Tuukka Rask is expected to start Saturday after leaving Thursday’s 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators due to injury.

Defenseman Colin Miller likely won’t play for the second consecutive game, but fellow D-man Adam McQuaid appears to be fine after getting injured in Tuesday’s contest and is expected to play.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (22-18-5)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano–David Krejci–David Backes

Tim Schaller–Ryan Spooner–Riley Nash

Austin Czarnik–Dominic Moore–Anton Blidh

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

John-Michael Liles–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (22-16-6)

Michael Raffl–Claude Giroux–Travis Konecny

Nick Cousins–Sean Couturier–Jakub Voracek

Dale Weise–Brayden Schenn–Wayne Simmonds

Chris VandeVelde–Pierre-Edouard Bellemare–Roman Lyubimov

Michael Del Zotto–Brandon Manning

Ivan Provorov–Andrew MacDonald

Mark Streit–Radko Gudas

Michal Neuvirth

