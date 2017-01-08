Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Hurricanes Lineups

Share this:

What the Boston Bruins have lacked in offensive output this seasn, they’ve made up for with strong defensive play, good goaltending and elite penalty killing.

The B’s rank sixth in goals allowed per game and own the NHL’s top penalty killing unit with an 87.9 percent success rate.

After two disappointing losses to the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers over the last week, the Bruins regained their defensive identity with a 4-0 shutout win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask stopped all 25 shots he faced and the team’s penalty kill went 3-for-3.

The Bruins will attempt to replicate that success Sunday night on the road against the struggling Carolina Hurricanes, who rank 20th in goals scored per game.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (21-17-4)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Ryan Spooner–David Krejci–David Backes

Frank Vatrano–Austin Czarnik–Jimmy Hayes

Tim Schaller–Dominic Moore–Riley Nash

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

John-Michael Liles–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

CAROLINA HURRICANES (17-15-7)

Jeff Skinner–Victor Rask–Ty Rattie

Sebastian Aho–Teuvo Teravainen–Lee Stempniak

Brock McGinn–Jordan Staal–Derek Ryan

Joakim Nordstrom–Jay McClement–Victor Stalberg

Jaccob Slavin–Brett Pesce

Ron Hainsey–Justin Faulk

Noah Hanifin–Ryan Murphy

Cam Ward

