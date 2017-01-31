Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Lightning Lineups

Share this:

The Boston Bruins have exited the NHL All-Star break in a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, and they’ll try to maintain that position Tuesday night in Tampa Bay against the Lightning.

The Lightning were expected to be a top Stanley Cup contender this season, but injuries and underwhelming performances from key players have sunk them to sixth place in the Atlantic Division.

Tampa Bay is 3-5-2 in its last 10 games and owns a minus-10 goal differential on the season. Losing captain and superstar forward Steven Stamkos has been a huge blow to the Lightning, and it’s left them lacking enough depth at center.

The Bruins entered the break with plenty of momentum after beating the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins at home last week and scoring four goals in each victory. A win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday night would give Boston its first three-game win streak since Dec. 5.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (25-21-6)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano–David Krejci–David Backes

Matt Beleskey–Ryan Spooner–Riley Nash

Tim Schaller–Dominic Moore–Jimmy Hayes

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Kevan Miller–Colin Miller

Tuukka Rask

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (22-22-6)

Ondrej Palat–Vladislav Namestnikov–Nikita Kucherov

Brian Boyle–Valtteri Filppula–Jonathan Drouin

Alex Killorn–Tyler Johnson–Brayden Point

Gabriel Dumont–Cedric Paquette–J.T. Brown

Victor Hedman–Jake Dotchin

Braydon Coburn–Anton Stralman

Jason Garrison–Andrej Sustr

Ben Bishop

