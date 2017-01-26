Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Penguins Lineups

Share this:

For some odd reason, TD Garden hasn’t exactly been home sweet home for the Boston Bruins this season.

The B’s have an 11-12 mark at home, which is third-worst in the NHL. And a matchup with the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins presents a major challenge for the Bruins, especially after their 5-1 road loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Boston got some good news ahead of Thursday’s game, as winger Brad Marchand avoided a suspension and was fined $10,000 for a “dangerous trip” in the B’s overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. He’s projected to play Thursday night on the first line alongside Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (24-21-6)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano–David Krejci–David Backes

Matt Beleskey–Ryan Spooner–Riley Nash

Tim Schaller–Dominic Moore–Jimmy Hayes

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Colin Miller–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (30-12-5)

Conor Sheary–Sidney Crosby–Bryan Rust

Jake Guentzel–Carter Rowney–Patric Hornqvist

Carl Hagelin–Nick Bonino–Phil Kessel

Chris Kunitz–Eric Fehr–Scott Wilson

Ian Cole–Justin Schultz

Olli Maatta–Trevor Daley

Brian Dumoulin–Chad Ruhwedel

Matt Murray

