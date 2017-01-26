Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Penguins Lineups

by on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 5:02PM
519

For some odd reason, TD Garden hasn’t exactly been home sweet home for the Boston Bruins this season.

The B’s have an 11-12 mark at home, which is third-worst in the NHL. And a matchup with the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins presents a major challenge for the Bruins, especially after their 5-1 road loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Boston got some good news ahead of Thursday’s game, as winger Brad Marchand avoided a suspension and was fined $10,000 for a “dangerous trip” in the B’s overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. He’s projected to play Thursday night on the first line alongside Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (24-21-6)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Frank Vatrano–David Krejci–David Backes
Matt Beleskey–Ryan Spooner–Riley Nash
Tim Schaller–Dominic Moore–Jimmy Hayes

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
Colin Miller–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (30-12-5)
Conor Sheary–Sidney Crosby–Bryan Rust
Jake Guentzel–Carter Rowney–Patric Hornqvist
Carl Hagelin–Nick Bonino–Phil Kessel
Chris Kunitz–Eric Fehr–Scott Wilson

Ian Cole–Justin Schultz
Olli Maatta–Trevor Daley
Brian Dumoulin–Chad Ruhwedel

Matt Murray

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of Jan. 25, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $9,900 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness.

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN