Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Penguins Lineups

For some odd reason, TD Garden hasn’t exactly been home sweet home for the Boston Bruins this season.
The B’s have an 11-12 mark at home, which is third-worst in the NHL. And a matchup with the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins presents a major challenge for the Bruins, especially after their 5-1 road loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Boston got some good news ahead of Thursday’s game, as winger Brad Marchand avoided a suspension and was fined $10,000 for a “dangerous trip” in the B’s overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. He’s projected to play Thursday night on the first line alongside Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (24-21-6)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Frank Vatrano–David Krejci–David Backes
Matt Beleskey–Ryan Spooner–Riley Nash
Tim Schaller–Dominic Moore–Jimmy Hayes
Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
Colin Miller–Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (30-12-5)
Conor Sheary–Sidney Crosby–Bryan Rust
Jake Guentzel–Carter Rowney–Patric Hornqvist
Carl Hagelin–Nick Bonino–Phil Kessel
Chris Kunitz–Eric Fehr–Scott Wilson
Ian Cole–Justin Schultz
Olli Maatta–Trevor Daley
Brian Dumoulin–Chad Ruhwedel
Matt Murray
