Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Penguins Lineups

The Patriots and Steelers aren’t the only teams playing in a New England vs. Pittsburgh game Sunday.
The defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins will welcome the Boston Bruins to PPG Paints Arena on Sunday for a 3 p.m. ET matchup, three-plus hours before the Steelers visit Foxboro to play the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.
The Penguins are encouraging fans to bring their Terrible Towels to support the Steelers during the hockey game
These hockey teams appear to be heading in different directions, as the Penguins enter with three consecutive wins and 63 points, good for third in the loaded Metropolitan Division. The Bruins, meanwhile, could use a win after three consecutive losses, which have them stuck at 52 points and in third in the Atlantic Division. And the five teams below them in the division all are within five points of the B’s.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (23-20-6)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Frank Vatrano
Tim Schaller–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Ryan Spooner–Riley Nash–David Backes
Matt Beleskey–Dominic Moore–Austin Czarnik
Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
Joe Morrow–John-Michael Liles
Tuukka Rask
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (29-11-5)
Conor Sheary–Sidney Crosby–Bryan Rust
Jake Guentzel–Evgeni Malkin–Patric Hornqvist
Carl Hagelin–Nick Bonino–Phil Kessel
Chris Kunitz–Eric Fehr–Scott Wilson
Olli Maatta–Trevor Daley
Ian Cole–Justin Schultz
Cameron Gaunce–Chad Ruhwedel
Matt Murray
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
