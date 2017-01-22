Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Penguins Lineups

Share this:

The Patriots and Steelers aren’t the only teams playing in a New England vs. Pittsburgh game Sunday.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins will welcome the Boston Bruins to PPG Paints Arena on Sunday for a 3 p.m. ET matchup, three-plus hours before the Steelers visit Foxboro to play the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

The Penguins are encouraging fans to bring their Terrible Towels to support the Steelers during the hockey game

Coming to today's #BOSvsPIT game? Don't forget to bring your terrible towel! pic.twitter.com/ZHNQ8eKdPg — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 22, 2017

These hockey teams appear to be heading in different directions, as the Penguins enter with three consecutive wins and 63 points, good for third in the loaded Metropolitan Division. The Bruins, meanwhile, could use a win after three consecutive losses, which have them stuck at 52 points and in third in the Atlantic Division. And the five teams below them in the division all are within five points of the B’s.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (23-20-6)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Frank Vatrano

Tim Schaller–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Ryan Spooner–Riley Nash–David Backes

Matt Beleskey–Dominic Moore–Austin Czarnik

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Joe Morrow–John-Michael Liles

Tuukka Rask

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (29-11-5)

Conor Sheary–Sidney Crosby–Bryan Rust

Jake Guentzel–Evgeni Malkin–Patric Hornqvist

Carl Hagelin–Nick Bonino–Phil Kessel

Chris Kunitz–Eric Fehr–Scott Wilson

Olli Maatta–Trevor Daley

Ian Cole–Justin Schultz

Cameron Gaunce–Chad Ruhwedel

Matt Murray

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images