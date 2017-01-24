Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Red Wings Lineups

Share this:

The Boston Bruins woke up Tuesday out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The B’s host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night and badly need a win to keep pace in the playoff race. Boston has lost eight of its last 11 games, including the last four by a combined score of 16-6. This run of lackluster results has allowed the Toronto Maple Leafs to leapfrog the Bruins in the Atlantic Division.

The Bruins and Red Wings played six days ago and Detroit erased multiple deficits en route to a 6-5 shootout win over Boston.

B’s goalie Tuukka Rask, who left Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins with a migraine, will start Tuesday night. He gave up five goals on 25 shots in last week’s matchup in Detroit.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (23-21-6)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano–David Krejci–David Backes

Tim Schaller–Riley Nash–Matt Beleskey

Ryan Spooner–Dominic Moore–Austin Czarnik

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Colin Miller–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

DETROIT RED WINGS (20-19-8)

Gustav Nyquist–Henrik Zetterberg–Anthony Mantha

Andreas Athanasiou–Frans Nielsen–Tomas Tatar

Justin Abdelkader–Riley Sheahan–Tomas Jurco

Drew Miller–Darren Helm–Luke Glendening

Danny DeKeyser–Mike Green

Jonathan Ericsson–Xavier Ouellet

Niklas Kronwall–Nick Jensen

Petr Mrazek

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images