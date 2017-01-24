Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Red Wings Lineups

The Boston Bruins woke up Tuesday out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
The B’s host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night and badly need a win to keep pace in the playoff race. Boston has lost eight of its last 11 games, including the last four by a combined score of 16-6. This run of lackluster results has allowed the Toronto Maple Leafs to leapfrog the Bruins in the Atlantic Division.
The Bruins and Red Wings played six days ago and Detroit erased multiple deficits en route to a 6-5 shootout win over Boston.
B’s goalie Tuukka Rask, who left Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins with a migraine, will start Tuesday night. He gave up five goals on 25 shots in last week’s matchup in Detroit.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (23-21-6)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Frank Vatrano–David Krejci–David Backes
Tim Schaller–Riley Nash–Matt Beleskey
Ryan Spooner–Dominic Moore–Austin Czarnik
Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
Colin Miller–Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
DETROIT RED WINGS (20-19-8)
Gustav Nyquist–Henrik Zetterberg–Anthony Mantha
Andreas Athanasiou–Frans Nielsen–Tomas Tatar
Justin Abdelkader–Riley Sheahan–Tomas Jurco
Drew Miller–Darren Helm–Luke Glendening
Danny DeKeyser–Mike Green
Jonathan Ericsson–Xavier Ouellet
Niklas Kronwall–Nick Jensen
Petr Mrazek
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images
