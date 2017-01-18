Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Red Wings Lineups

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins are coming off a bad 4-0 loss at home to the New York Islanders on Monday afternoon, and they face another important game versus an inferior team in the Detroit Red Wings on the road Wednesday night.

Boston sits in second place in the Atlantic Division, but that position is a bit deceiving. The Bruins have a slim 1-point lead on the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators in the division, and both of these teams also have five games in hand on the B’s.

Therefore, the Bruins must go on some kind of win streak — or at least establish some consistency — to keep pace in a playoff race that’s becoming tighter and more competitive by the day. Just three of the 16 teams in the Eastern Conference are more than three points out of a wild-card spot, and all of them have played fewer games than Boston.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (23-19-5)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano–David Krejci–David Backes

Tim Schaller–Ryan Spooner–Riley Nash

Austin Czarnik–Dominic Moore–Anton Blidh

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Joe Morrow–John-Michael Liles

Tuukka Rask

DETROIT RED WINGS (19-19-6)

Gustav Nyquist–Henrik Zetterberg–Anthony Mantha

Andreas Athansiou–Frans Nielsen–Thomas Vanek

Tomas Tatar–Riley Sheahan–Dylan Larkin

Justin Abdelkader–Luke Glendening–Drew Miller

Danny DeKeyser–Mike Green

Jonathan Ericsson–Alexey Marchenko

Xavier Ouellet–Nick Jensen

Petr Mrazek

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images