The New England Patriots enter the AFC Championship on fire as they get set to take on the red-hot Pittsburgh Steelers. NESN.com Patriots beat writers Doug Kyed and Zack Cox break down the Patriots show down against the Steelers.

Later, Michaela Vernava talks to NFL Network correspondent Aditi Kinkhabwala to discuss how the Steelers are preparing for the Patriots.

Listen to “Between the Tackles” in the player above.