The New England Patriots enter the NFL Playoffs on fire and will enjoy a bye week during the Wild Card round. NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava joins Patriots beat writers Doug Kyed and Zack Cox and discuss who the Patriots will want to face in the divisional round and beyond.

Later, Andre Khatchaturian talks to OddsShark’s Jon Campbell and preview the games this weekend.

Listen to “Between the Tackles” in the player above.