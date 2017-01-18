Bill Belichick ‘Focused On The Steelers,’ Not Roger Goodell, SI Curse

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are one of four teams remaining in the NFL playoffs, so Gillette Stadium was unusually packed with reporters Wednesday.

Because it’s AFC Championship Game week, and because news and national reporters flooded Gillette Stadium, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick fielded questions about Roger Goodell and a potential Sports Illustrated curse Wednesday. He wasn’t having it.

Q: Commissioner Roger Goodell hasn’t been to a game here in two years. The reports yesterday were that he was going to be in Atlanta this weekend. Is that something that matters to you?

BB: I’m focused on the Steelers.

Q: Coach, any concerns with Tom Brady being on the cover of Sports Illustrated? Distraction? Bad luck? Or are you just not superstitious about that sort of thing?

BB: I’m focused on the Steelers.

Belichick’s responses were similar to when he was “on to Cincinnati” after Week 4 of the 2014 season and when he kept repeating “Seattle” prior to this season’s matchup with the Seahawks when asked about Donald Trump.

Patriots players were similarly business-like when answering questions from the media. With all the attention on the Facebook Live video Antonio Brown posted from the Steelers’ locker room Sunday, the Patriots clearly don’t want to say anything that will shift the attention to them.

