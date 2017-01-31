Bill Belichick Goes In For Bro-Hug With Falcons’ Dan Quinn, Doesn’t Get It

Share this:

Bill Belichick is rarely seen being overtly friendly.

The New England Patriots head coach is known for his stoic press conferences and mild-mannered nature.

At Monday night’s Super Bowl LI media day, Belichick went against the grain and went in for a “bro” hug with Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn. Unfortunately, Quinn left Belichick hanging, filling Minute Maid Park in Houston with awkward tension.

You can check out the cringeworthy moment below.

Belichick wanted the bro hug and DQ was having none of it pic.twitter.com/z5JWN6rdQd — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 31, 2017

The two head coaches will inevitably cross paths again on Feb. 5 for Super Bowl LI. After Quinn’s denial this time around, he may have lost hugging priveledges from Belichick moving forward.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images