Bill Belichick Repeats Social Media Joke When Asked About Antonio Brown Video

FOXBORO, Mass. — For a guy who doesn’t care about social media, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick sure likes making jokes about it.

Belichick was asked in a conference call about the infamous Facebook Live video Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown posted after Pittsburgh’s divisional round win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in which head coach Mike Tomlin was caught calling the Patriots “a–holes.”

“I’m not really concerned about social media,” Belichick told the Pittsburgh media. “I’m trying to get our team ready to play against the Steelers on Sunday.”

Belichick was asked a follow up and made his typical long-running joke of mashing two social media networks together.

“Yeah, again, we’re really focused on the Steelers,” Belichick said. “I’m not going to get into a big social media discussion. I don’t know anything about that stuff anyway, InstaFace and all of that. I don’t care about that.”

So, don’t expect to see any pictures surfacing of Belichick with a dog filter implanted on his face anytime soon. That feature isn’t available on “InstaFace.”

Brown actually broke NFL rules by posting his Facebook video before the media entered the Steelers’ locker room. The Patriots are aware of the NFL’s rules and the guidelines expected by their own organization.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Bridge/USA TODAY Sports Images