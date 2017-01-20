New England Patriots

Bill Belichick Sarcastically Addresses Pregame Superstitions, Rituals

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wasn’t in the mood Friday morning to reveal his entire pregame routine.

Belichick flatly said “no” when asked if there’s anything specific he does when he gets to Gillette Stadium prior to a game. Belichick then was asked a followup on whether he has any superstitions or rituals.

“Yeah, try to coach and play good,” Belichick said. “It goes a long way.”

Yeah, that’s a pretty good superstition.

The Patriots are preparing for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Belichick also was no nonsense when asked about receiving a shoutout from President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday night.

