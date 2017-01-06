Boston-Area Colleges Were Well Represented At Hockey World Juniors

Share this:

Team USA capped off their incredible run at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship with a thrilling 5-4 overtime victory against Team Canada in the gold medal game.

The American squad was comprised of the best young players from across the country, but many of them came from Boston-area schools.

Boston University was the most-represented college as they had seven players on the roster, including Charlie McAvoy, Kieffer Bellows, Jordan Greenway, Jake Oettinger, Patrick Harper, Clayton Keller and Casey Fitzgerald. McAvoy, a Boston Bruins prospect, earned “Player of the Game” honors in the gold medal match.

There were two Boston College Eagles on the roster, including Team USA captain Colin White and Joseph Woll, while Adam Fox represented Harvard University.

The Team USA players from the aforementioned Boston-area schools will not get much rest coming off their gold medal victory, as they will all be taking part in “Frozen Fenway,” which will feature four Big East hockey games at Fenway Park.

McAvoy and the rest of the BU Terriers will be taking on the UMass Minutemen on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET, while White and the BC Eagles will take the ice at 5 p.m. ET to take on Team USA forward Erik Foley and Providence College.

The other two Big East games will take place on Saturday, Jan. 14. The University of Maine will square off against Team USA forward Tage Thompson and the University of Connecticut at 4 p.m. ET, followed by a matchup of the University of New Hampshire vs. Northeastern University at 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images