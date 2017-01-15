Bow Wow Enjoyed Watching Russell Wilson’s Seahawks Lose, And Here’s Why

Share this:

While things must have been pretty awkward for Russell Wilson at the Georgia Dome on Saturday before (and during) the Seattle Seahawks’ divisional-round playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons, it appears the same can’t be said for Bow Wow.

It was noticeable that the rapper and “Like Mike” star was in attendance, since he has been romantically linked to Ciara, who is married to Wilson, in the past. But he certainly appeared to enjoy his time at the Georgia Dome, especially when the DJ played his music.

Watching it from the sidelines is just a little bit better than staying in the house! Lets go!!! @wackstar A photo posted by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on Jan 14, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

Yo they playing all my records in the dome every time … you know what nvm hahaha #riseup FALCONS OR NOTHING — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) January 15, 2017

We did that. Congrats to the @atlantafalcons and thanks mr blank for the suite and tix and field… https://t.co/Az4vQUMiWg — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) January 15, 2017

We’ll let you interpret if playing Bow Wow’s songs was an attempt to rattle Wilson. Atlanta-born rapper Future, who has a child with Ciara, also was at the game, and there was talk during the week that the Falcons’ DJ, Jay Envy, might play some of his songs.

Wilson statistically didn’t have his best game, as he completed 17 of 30 passes for 225 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Seahawks’ 36-20 loss. So maybe the Bow Wow and Future songs worked?

