The Boston Bruins were well represented at Sunday’s NHL All-Star Game.

Brad Marchand and Tuukka Rask joined the rest of the league’s best players in the All-Star festivities in Los Angeles. Between the game, skills competition and other events, both Marchand and Rask got to experience one fun-packed weekend.

To hear what the Bruins’ All-Stars had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.