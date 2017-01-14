Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Brad Marchand Does It All To Score Shorthanded Goal For Bruins Vs. Flyers

by on Sat, Jan 14, 2017 at 3:22PM
Brad Marchand didn’t need any help to score his 16th goal of the season Saturday afternoon.

The Boston Bruins trailed the Philadelphia Flyers by one in the first period at TD Garden when Marchand made a nice play on the penalty kill to pick off a pass from Flyers defenseman Sean Couturier.

The Bruins winger wasn’t done there, though, taking the puck coast-to-coast and exhibiting strong body control to beat Philadelphia goaltender Michal Neuvirth for the shorthanded goal.

Check out Marchand’s score in the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

