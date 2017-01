Share this:

Tweet







Brad Marchand will be playing in the NHL All-Star Game on Sunday, and on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, you could see why.

After putting the Boston Bruins on the board with a short-handed goal, Marchand netted his second goal of the game less than five minutes later to knot the score at 2-2.

To see the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images