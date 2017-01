Share this:

The Boston Bruins desperately needed a good start to Saturday night’s game against the Florida Panthers, and they got one thanks to Brad Marchand.

With the Bruins on the penalty kill in the first period, Marchand grabbed a clearance from Zdeno Chara and finished with a sweet short-handed goal.

To see a breakdown of Marchand’s goal, check out the clip above from the Arbella Coverage Cam.

