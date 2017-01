Share this:

Brad Marchand had quite the Saturday night.

After putting the Bruins on the board in the first period with a short-handed goal, Marchand found the back of the net again on a power play in the second period.

To see a breakdown of Marchand’s second goal of the night, check out the clip above from the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images