Brad Stevens: Celtics Played With Pep In Their Step In Win Vs. Jazz

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics have gone on a pretty nice run over their past 10 games.

The C’s are 8-2 since their three-game losing streak in the middle of December, with their latest victory coming Tuesday night in a 115-104 home win over the Utah Jazz.

So, as you can imagine, Celtics coach Brad Stevens had some pretty nice things to say about the way his team played after the win.

“We just looked like we had a little pep in our step tonight and that was a good thing,” Stevens said on “NESN Sports Today.”

Hear more from Stevens in the video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.