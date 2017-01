Share this:

The Boston Bruins got contributions from all over the ice during their 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Bradon Carlo got in on the fun at the 15:20 mark in the first period when his shot took an odd bounce behind Blues goaltender Jake Allen.

Watch it all unfold on the Arbella Coverage Cam in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images