Brandon Carlo continues to impress in his rookie season.

The Boston Bruins defenseman showed off some nice skills in the neutral zone Thursday when he created a turnover against the Edmonton Oilers. The steal didn’t lead to a goal, but it was a great display of Carlo’s abilities.

Hear NESN’s Andy Brickley break down the play in the Arbella Coverage Cam above.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images