Brandon Meriweather Tells His Side Of Story About Matt Light’s Pro Bowl Prank

If Matt Light wants people to believe Brandon Meriweather embarrassed himself in front of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, then Meriweather has other plans.

Light called into 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” back in December to tell a story about a prank he played on Meriweather during the former Patriots safety’s second Pro Bowl appearance in 2011. Light recalled seeing Meriweather sitting with a bunch of veterans, and he decided to go over and tell him all his drinks were on Belichick, just to see what the surly coach’s reaction would be.

On Meriweather’s weekly appearance on “Toucher & Rich” on Wednesday, though, he said the prank didn’t go down the way the former tackle had planned. Instead, Meriweather asked the veterans if Pro Bowl coaches really pick up the tab, and when Meriweather went over to Belichick, he threw Light under the bus on purpose.

We may never know who’s telling the truth here.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images