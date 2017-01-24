Brandon Spikes Involved In Bizarre Legal Battle With ‘The Fish Guy’

Share this:

Brandon Spikes’ latest controversy really stinks.

The Buffalo Bills linebacker and soon-to-be free agent currently is embroiled in a lawsuit with “The Fish Guy,” who works out of Framingham, Mass., and actually is named Joshua Wolfson. Wolfson is claiming Spikes owes him $4,045 for the care of the former New England Patriot’s tropical fish.

But Spikes said something fishy is going on.

According to the 29-year-old’s agent, Wolfson was hired to move Spikes’ tropical fish tank three times, and the first resulted in half the fish dying, per ProFootballTalk. Spikes’ lawyer said the same thing happened when he moved to Buffalo, where a local fish guy said the filters were improperly installed and the $8,000 tank Wolfson suggested Spikes buy wasn’t for the type of fish Spikes had.

After the mass fish deaths, Spikes decided not to pay Wolfson after he moved from Providence to Buffalo. At the end of August, when Spikes signed a one-year, $760,000 contract with the Bills, Wolfson filed a motion to garnish Spikes’ paycheck.

So what will become of the latest Spikes saga? It looks like we’ll have to just wait and sea.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images