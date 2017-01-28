Boston Celtics

Brian Scalabrine Wears Ridiculous Neon-Green Jacket At Celtics-Magic

by on Fri, Jan 27, 2017 at 10:31PM
Brian Scalabrine didn’t see the court much during his time with the Boston Celtics, but that didn’t stop him from becoming a fan favorite.

Scalabrine, who now works as an NBA analyst for CSNNE, decided to spice up his sideline reporting by donning a hilarious neon-green jacket. This wasn’t just any neon-green jacket, though, as it was custom-made to honor Scalabrine and covered with pictures of his face.

Despite the jacket being made in Scalabrine’s honor, it’s hilariously ironic that the fan misspelled the 11-year NBA veteran’s last name.

If you’re Scalabrine, you have to appreciate the love from the fans, even when they misprint your surname.

