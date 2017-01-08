Broncos Troll Raiders On Twitter Following Playoff Loss Vs. Texans

Share this:

Tweet







There has never been any love lost between the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders, and 2017 is no different.

The Broncos defeated the Raiders and rookie third-string quarterback Connor Cook during Week 17, which knocked the Raiders out of the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs and into a wild-card round matchup against the Houston Texans. Denver, however, had been eliminated from playoff contention following their Week 16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

So who got the last laugh?

Following the Raiders’ 27-14 loss to the Texans on Saturday, the Broncos’ official team Twitter account, as well as linebacker Brandon Marshall, had some fun at the expense of the Raiders.

I been waiting all game to Troll these raider fans! Where y'all at? There's plenty of room on my couch for you lol — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) January 8, 2017

This rivalry will only continue to heat up in the coming years, so there will be plenty of opportunities for these two to troll each other.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images