Browns’ Joe Thomas Rooting For Patriots, Wants To See Brady-Goodell Moment

When the New England Patriots take the field for Super Bowl LI, they will have the support of one of NFL’s best players.
Cleveland Browns All-Pro left tackle Joe Thomas voiced his desire to see the Pats come out on top on Feb. 5 in Houston, as he would love to see Roger Goodell and Tom Brady meet on the podium.
This is not the first time that Thomas has sided with New England. In August 2015, the seven-time All-Pro selection vocalized his frustrations with Goodell’s handling of Deflategate, calling the investigation a “ridiculous witch hunt.” He also went as far as saying the NFL Players Association giving Goodell the power that he has was “probably an oversight.”
Considering Brady and Goodell’s deeply-rooted history as a result of the Deflategate saga, a Patriots victory in Super Bowl LI could call for a pretty awkward moment for the NFL Commissioner.
Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images
