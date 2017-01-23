Browns’ Joe Thomas Rooting For Patriots, Wants To See Brady-Goodell Moment

Share this:

Tweet







When the New England Patriots take the field for Super Bowl LI, they will have the support of one of NFL’s best players.

Cleveland Browns All-Pro left tackle Joe Thomas voiced his desire to see the Pats come out on top on Feb. 5 in Houston, as he would love to see Roger Goodell and Tom Brady meet on the podium.

As much as I'd like to see my buddy @alexmack55 win a super bowl, I would sure love to see @nflcommish have to hand a SB trophy to Brady! https://t.co/4ZTvBQwbNv — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) January 23, 2017

This is not the first time that Thomas has sided with New England. In August 2015, the seven-time All-Pro selection vocalized his frustrations with Goodell’s handling of Deflategate, calling the investigation a “ridiculous witch hunt.” He also went as far as saying the NFL Players Association giving Goodell the power that he has was “probably an oversight.”

Considering Brady and Goodell’s deeply-rooted history as a result of the Deflategate saga, a Patriots victory in Super Bowl LI could call for a pretty awkward moment for the NFL Commissioner.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images