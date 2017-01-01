Browns Vs. Steelers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online

Share this:

Welcome to the win column, Cleveland Browns.

The Browns avoided a potential winless season last week with a victory over the San Diego Chargers and they can make it two in a row Sunday when they travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers at Heinz Field. The Steelers already have locked up the AFC’s No. 3 seed, so they have nothing to play for in this Week 17 AFC North clash.

Here’s how to watch Browns vs. Steelers online.

When: Sunday, Jan. 1, at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: DirecTV or Game Pass

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images