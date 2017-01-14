Bruins’ Brad Marchand Continues Shorthanded Magic With Goal Vs. Flyers

Share this:

Brad Marchand apparently likes when the odds are against him.

The Boston Bruins forward has shown an uncanny ability throughout his career to score on shorthanded chances, and he was back at it Saturday afternoon against the Philadelphia Flyers.

With Boston trailing by one in the first period, Marchand picked off a pass from Flyers defenseman Sean Couturier and took it coast-to-coast, beating goaltender Michal Neuvirth for the shorthanded goal.

It was the Bruins winger’s 21st career shorthanded tally, the most of any NHL player since the 2010-11 season.

Check out Marchand’s score in the Arbella Coverage Cam video above.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images