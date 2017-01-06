Bruins Call Up Zane McIntyre; Send Anton Khudobin Down To Providence

Share this:

The Boston Bruins on Friday recalled the American Hockey League’s hottest goaltender in an attempt to stabilize the backup position behind Tuukka Rask.

The B’s promoted Zane McIntyre from the Providence Bruins of the AHL, a day after placing backup goalie Anton Khudobin on waivers. Khudobin cleared waivers, and the Bruins assigned him to Providence.

McIntyre is having a sensational season in Providence, as he’s been able to post a flawless 10-0-0 record. He leads the AHL both in goals against average (1.41) and save percentage (.951), and he won AHL Goalie of the Month honors for December.

This is his second stint with the big club this season, and he’s looking for a little more success this time around. He’s 0-2-0 in two starts with a 4.04 GAA and .859 save percentage.

Khudobin has struggled all season. He’s allowed three or more goals in five of his seven starts this season.

