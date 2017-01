Share this:

The Boston Bruins haven’t played great hockey at home this season, but they had the chance to reverse that trend during Monday’s matinee against the lowly New York Islanders.

Unfortunately, the B’s played listless hockey en route to a disappointing 4-0 loss.

Hear NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley break down the loss in the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.