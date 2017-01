Share this:

On Thursday, Bruins fans got to experience what it would be like to take a face off against an NHL player.

Boston Bruins star Patrice Bergeron teamed up with Geico to host a “Face-Off Challenge” at Faneuil Hall, with all proceeds going to Bergeron’s charity, Patrice’s Pals.

To hear more about the “Face-Off Challenge,” check out the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.

