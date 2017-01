Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins left two much-needed points on the board Monday night.

The B’s were shutout in a 3-0 loss to the lowly New Jersey Devils, halting any momentum they might have picked up from their home-and-home sweep of the Buffalo Sabres.

Listen to Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley react to the loss in the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.