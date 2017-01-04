Bruins Place Anton Khudobin On Waivers Amid Goaltender’s Struggles

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins are shaking up their situation between the pipes.

The Bruins announced Wednesday that they placed goaltender Anton Khudobin on waivers. Khudobin, who signed a two-year contract over the offseason, has struggled in eight games with Boston this season.

The move means any team can claim Khudobin, who also logged time with Boston during the 2011-12 and 2012-13 campaigns. The Bruins presumably would like to send the struggling goalie to Providence and call up fellow netminder Zane McIntyre, who was just named the AHL Goaltender of the Month for December.

Khudobin, who dealt with an injury earlier this season, is 1-5-1 in seven starts as Tuukka Rask’s backup. The 30-year-old owns a 3.06 GAA and .885 save percentage in his eight games with Boston.

McIntyre is a perfect 10-0-0 with Providence this season. He leads the AHL with a 1.41 GAA and .951 save percentage.

The Bruins also have goaltender Malcolm Subban stationed in Providence.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images