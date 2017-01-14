Bruins Players, Alumni To Participate In ‘Casino Night’ Saturday In Boston

Share this:

The Boston Bruins don’t just have a game scheduled for Saturday.

After the B’s host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon, current and former Bruins will participate in “Casino Night” at The Hotel Commonwealth in Boston. All proceeds from the event, which begins at 5 p.m. ET, will benefit the Boston Bruins Foundation.

Those 21 and older also can participate in “Casino Night” by buying general admission ($250) or VIP ($400) tickets, both of which include $1,000 in chips. If you opt for the VIP tickets, you can meet and take pictures with the players prior to the event. There also will be a silent and live auction.

You can buy tickets here and learn more about the exciting event here.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images