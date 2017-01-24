Bruins Start Practice Late Monday, Take Extra Time To Review Game Film

Share this:

There’s no way to sugarcoat it, the Boston Bruins have not played good hockey as of late.

The team is amidst a four-game losing streak heading into Tuesday night’s home game against the Detroit Red Wings. In an attempt to find answers, head coach Claude Julien started practice nearly 50 minutes late on Monday, as the team used the extra time to review game film. While this is not a common tactic, Julien says that desperate times call for desperate measures.

