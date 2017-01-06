Bruins Team Plane Diverted To Miami After Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

Share this:

The Boston Bruins issued the following travel update in a press release Friday night:

“The Bruins team plane was diverted to Miami International Airport from Fort Lauderdale and landed at 5:05 pm. The thoughts and prayers of the Bruins organization are with the victims of today’s shooting and the entire Fort Lauderdale community.”

This press release comes on the heels of a horrific shooting Friday that left five dead and eight wounded at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

The Bruins, who lost to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston, are scheduled to play the Florida Panthers on Saturday night at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla.

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is 17.6 miles from BB&T Center, according to MapQuest.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images