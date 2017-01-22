Bruins Vs. Penguins Game Halted Because Of Ice Issues; Teams Take First Intermission Early

Share this:

The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will play the longest second period in the NHL this season.

That’s because Sunday’s game at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh was halted with 6:26 remaining in the first period for some much-needed ice repair.

The ice seems to be flawed near the Penguins bench. The players on both teams have headed to the locker room. 6:26 left in the 1st. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 22, 2017

According to NHL Rule 77.3, “if a delay takes place with more than five (5) minutes remaining in the first or second period, the Referee will order the next regular intermission to be taken.”

So the Bruins and the Penguins went to their locker rooms for intermission, then will return to play the leftover 6:26, with score tied at 0. Then the teams will switch ends, take a short break (NHL Network said 1 minute or so), then commence the second period.

The game is being televised on NESN.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images