Bruins Wrap: Boston Gives Up Big Lead In Tough Loss To Red Wings

The Boston Bruins should’ve taken two points from Wednesday night’s game against the Detroit Red Wings, but they left Joe Louis Arena with only one.

Boston squandered leads of 3-0 and 4-1 to lose 6-5 in a shootout to the Red Wings. The loss drops the Bruins to 23-19-6 with an NHL-high 48 games played. The Red Wings improve to 20-19-6.

Here’s how it all went down.

PERFECT START

The Bruins opened the scoring when Frank Vatrano, who was promoted to the top line before the game, jammed a loose puck into the net for his fourth goal of the season. Patrice Bergeron and Adam McQuaid picked up assists on the play.

GOOD FIRST-PERIOD SPECIAL TEAMS

The B’s doubled their lead when Brandon Carlo ripped a shot past Red Wings goalie Jared Coreau for a shorthanded goal.

The Bruins now are tied for third in the league in shorthanded goals with five. Only the Calgary Flames (seven) and New York Rangers (six) have more.

Boston also cashed in on the power play when Vatrano sniped one past Coreau for his second goal of the first period.

This goal forced Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill to pull Coreau and put Petr Mrazek in net.

RED WINGS GET ONE BACK

Young phenom Dylan Larkin got the home team on the board by beating B’s goalie Tuukka Rask for his 12th goal of the season.

BERGERON DOMINATES FIRST PERIOD

Bergeron has earned the nickname “Perfect Patrice” and he played up to it in the first 20 minutes. Here’s a snapshot of his first-period performance.

one goal

two assists

8 of 9 on faceoffs

plus-7 Corsi at 5-on-5

Bergeron’s exceptional forecheck also led to Carlo’s shorthanded goal that put Boston up 2-0. He pulled even with a Bruins legend in one offensive category, too.

RED WINGS COMEBACK

As well as the Bruins played in the first period, they were the complete opposite most of the second frame. Detroit outscored Boston 3-1 in the period to close the gap to 5-4 through 40 minutes. Detroit also held an 8-4 edge in shots on goal and a 17-14 lead in shot attempts in the second frame.

Xaiver Ouellet, Andreas Athanasiou and Tomas Tatar all scored for the Red Wings, while Adam McQuaid tallied one for the Bruins after Detroit tied the score 4-4 at 14:36 of the period. McQuaid’s goal came just 21 seconds after the Red Wings’ fourth goal, and it helped to slow down the momentum that the home team had built throughout the period.

LEAD SQUANDERED

It took almost 17 minutes for a goal to be scored in the third period. Gustav Nyquist found the back of the net for the Red Wings to tie it up 5-5 with 3:04 remaining in regulation. It was Nyquist’s third goal in the last four games.

OVERTIME EXCITEMENT

Both teams had Grade A scoring chances in the overtime period, highlighted by Marchand’s breakaway chance that he failed to capitalize on. Both goalies stood tall to send the game to a shootout.

SHOOTOUT WOES

The Bruins lost in 2-1 in the shootout after Frans Nielsen and Thomas Vanek scored on Rask. Marchand notched Boston’s only goal in the shootout.

UP NEXT

The Bruins welcome the Chicago Blackhawks to TD Garden on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

