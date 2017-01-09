Bruins Wrap: Boston Picks Up Crucial Point In Overtime Loss To Hurricanes

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins weren’t able to earn a win Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes, but they did earn another point amid a crucial road trip.

Boston erased multiple deficits after opening the scoring, but Carolina delivered the final blow at 1:34 of the overtime period when Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho beat B’s goalie Zane McIntyre.

The overtime loss drops the Bruins to 21-17-5, while the Hurricanes improve to 18-15-7.

Here’s how it all went down.

B’s STRIKE FIRST

The Bruins got on the board first when bottom-six forward Tim Schaller scored his eighth goal of the season with a spinning backhand shot to beat ‘Canes goalie Cam Ward.

Tim Schaller gives the #NHLBruins the 1-0 lead in Carolina pic.twitter.com/V1YLzpIKHD — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) January 8, 2017

Schaller was aggressive offensively throughout the game. He won several 1-on-1 puck battles and landed six shots on goal to lead the B’s.

RESILIENT THIRD PERIOD

The Bruins erased 2-1 and 3-2 deficits in the third period. David Backes scored at 5:49 of the frame, and then Jay McClement gave Carolina a 3-2 edge at 7:20, which was answered by Brad Marchand 23 seconds later to tie the score 3-3.

David Backes ties the game at 2 in the 3rd #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/MsZSUkdPkF — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) January 9, 2017

Brad Marchand, so hot right now. 13th of the season ties things up at 3 pic.twitter.com/1Y778d8fJq — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) January 9, 2017

IMPORTANT POINT

Back-to-backs are tough, and the Bruins picked up a much-needed point with the overtime loss. Despite playing Saturday night in Florida, the B’s had pretty good energy throughout Sunday’s contest. They outshot (35-30) and outhit (26-12) the Hurricanes and had more puck possession.

B’s center Patrice Bergeron had an excellent scoring chance in overtime but couldn’t elevate the puck over Ward’s right pad.

Cam Ward with the game-saver in OT pic.twitter.com/3Kd0B2GImk — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 9, 2017

Aho scored the game winner shortly after Bergeron’s opportunity to secure both points for the home team.

Aho wins it for the Canes in OT pic.twitter.com/d7NwGB3EIK — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 9, 2017

The Bruins increased their lead over the Ottawa Senators for second place in the Atlantic Division to three points as a result of Sunday’s game.

UP NEXT

The Bruins resume their road trip Tuesday in St. Louis against the Blues. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images